Prices for medicines

The prices of most drugs in the state network of pharmacies have not gone up since early February. This was told by Belpharmatsiya company. The cost has not risen, despite new approaches to taxation. Starting this year the VAT rate on the import of medicines and medical products has increased to 10%. The Ministry of Health and MART recommended manufacturers and pharmacies not to shift the tax burden on the buyer. Belpharmatsiya reported that the most popular drugs costing up to Br20 remained in the same price range.