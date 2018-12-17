Prices under control of Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade

Today, the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus has begun expanded monitoring of the prices of goods traditionally bought for the New Year's table. The regulator constantly controls the cost of socially important goods, the data from the retail is received in electronic form. It was decided to increase the list of goods, as well as stores under control, to avoid unjustified price spikes in these three weeks, when consumer demand rises many times, and the turnover increases by a third.