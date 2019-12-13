3.42 RUB
Graduation ceremonies and graduation parties to take place across Belarus today
Graduation ceremonies and graduation parties will take place today all over the country. This year, over 90 thousand young people will receive 9th grade certificates, while about 51 thousand young people will receive the 11th grade certificates. The venue for the celebrations at each educational institution has been jointly decided by teachers and parents, respecting the mask regime and social distance. Mass festivities in the city streets and parks will be carried out by the graduates accompanied by adults. The centralized testing will begin on June 16 with the Belarusian language test.
