Capsule transfer ceremony held today in front of All Saints Church

The main church of the Russian Armed Forces will host the soil from the burial sites of the Great Patriotic War. The capsule transfer ceremony was held today at the site in front of the All Saints Church. For the first time in the history of Belarus, there appeared a crypt, which immortalizes the memory of soldiers and victims who served the liberation of the Fatherland in different periods.

