3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Capsule transfer ceremony held today in front of All Saints Church
The main church of the Russian Armed Forces will host the soil from the burial sites of the Great Patriotic War. The capsule transfer ceremony was held today at the site in front of the All Saints Church. For the first time in the history of Belarus, there appeared a crypt, which immortalizes the memory of soldiers and victims who served the liberation of the Fatherland in different periods.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All