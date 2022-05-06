3.70 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.39 BYN
Wreath-laying ceremony held at military cemetery in France, Kirill Grushevsky lays floral tribute on behalf of Belarusian Embassy
Victory Day is one of the most important holidays for the people of many European countries. The annual wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to Soviet prisoners of war and participants of the French Resistance was held at Soviet War Cemetery Noyers-Saint-Martin. The event was attended by representatives of embassies of 8 countries and local authorities. Kirill Grushevsky, Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Belarus in France, laid a wreath to the monument on behalf of the Embassy of Belarus.
Ambassadors of seven countries lay flowers at Tomb of Soviet intelligence officer in Japan
Ambassadors of Belarus, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan also laid flowers at the tomb of Richard Sorge, a Soviet Union hero and intelligence officer in Japan. They honored the memory of the fallen with a moment of silence.