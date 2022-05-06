Wreath-laying ceremony held at military cemetery in France, Kirill Grushevsky lays floral tribute on behalf of Belarusian Embassy

Victory Day is one of the most important holidays for the people of many European countries. The annual wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to Soviet prisoners of war and participants of the French Resistance was held at Soviet War Cemetery Noyers-Saint-Martin. The event was attended by representatives of embassies of 8 countries and local authorities. Kirill Grushevsky, Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Belarus in France, laid a wreath to the monument on behalf of the Embassy of Belarus.

