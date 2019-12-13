3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Church and government jointly advocate for preservation of spiritual and moral values of modern society
The Church and state institutions together stand for the preservation of spiritual and moral values of modern society.
This was discussed today at the meeting of Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl Veniamin with analysts and staff of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies. The main task of the social service of the church and state structures is to preserve the balance of traditional values. It is very important to put a reliable barrier to the processes that are taking place in the West today. Fortunately, they are alien to the modern Belarusian society.
Veniamin, Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus:
To understand what modern Belarusian society is living and what is the prospect of its development. Together, complementing each other, we can do a lot. Because the church studies the world of the human soul, while the institute also looks at the human soul, at the society, how the society develops. But at the same time it looks much more broadly at all the components. By joining forces, we will be able to understand the processes more deeply and give the right answers.
Oleg Makarov, Director of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies:
We interact with the Orthodox Church, we study and work with experts. We are satisfied with the interaction that exists, we are useful to each other, because we share our research results, and in turn we get observations that.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All