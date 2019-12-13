Shocking figures - how salaries of retail chains leadership and their employees different in Belarus

In some cases, the difference is dozens of times. While the management of retail chains gets a monthly salary, which is sufficient to buy a good apartment in Minsk or a prestigious car, ordinary employees have a very small salary, which is much lower than the national average.

The head of state drew attention to this problem in October 2022, when he instructed to develop an effective system of price regulation on a national scale. Now he asked about the situation with wages. Turning to the media, the head of state said: "You, please, shake up the State Control Committee and the government so that they could name all the facts, where the "great" figures, executives get 30-40 times higher wages than the average salesman and others. And then they run around the networks screaming, "Ah, the President ran over business!" They revolt. They want to raise these poor people up and make some kind of riot again