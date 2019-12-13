3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Shocking figures - how salaries of retail chains leadership and their employees different in Belarus
On February 10, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko once again drew attention to the huge gap between salaries of chief executives and ordinary employees in some retail chains at a meeting on pricing, BelTA informs.
The State Control Committee provided information on the size of the average monthly salaries of managers and employees of some trade networks in 2022.
In some cases, the difference is dozens of times. While the management of retail chains gets a monthly salary, which is sufficient to buy a good apartment in Minsk or a prestigious car, ordinary employees have a very small salary, which is much lower than the national average.
Evrotorg LLC (trading network Evroopt)
Chief executive - Br193,1 thsd.
Seller - Br1 thousand.
Cashier - Br1,100.
Average salary across the organization - Br1.4 thousand.
CJSC Patio (chain "The Fifth Element")
Chief executive - Br148,700.
Salesperson - Br1,600.
Cashier - Br0.9 thousand.
Average salary across the organization - Br1.7 thousand.
BelVillesden (trade network Hippo)
Chief executive - Br98,600.
Salesperson - Br1,000.
Cashier-controller - Br1,300.
Average salary for the organization - Br1,500.
OOO "Santa Retail" (retail chain "Santa")
Manager - Br37,400.
Salesperson - Br1,000.
Cashier - Br1,100.
Average salary for the organization - Br1,200.
OOO "Mix Price West (the chain of "Mix Price")
Chief executive - Br69,200.
Sales assistant - Br0,900.
Average salary for the organization - Br1,200.
Elektroservis and Co.
Chief executive - Br30,200.
Salesperson - Br1,300.
Cashier - Br1,300.
Average salary for the organization - Br2,200.
Evrozapchast (ARMTEK stores)
Chief executive - Br28,300.
Average salary across the organization - Br2,300.
LLC Tabak Invest (trade chain Korona).
Chief executive - Br15,400.
Salesperson - Br0.8 to Br1.3 thousand.
Cashier-r - Br0,900 to Br1,400.
The average salary for the organization - Br1,600.
CJSC "Ernis" (stores "Motherland" and "Palace")
Chief executive - Br12,000.
Sellers - Br1,400.
Cashier - Br1,400.
The average salary in the organization - Br1.8 thousand
The head of state drew attention to this problem in October 2022, when he instructed to develop an effective system of price regulation on a national scale. Now he asked about the situation with wages. Turning to the media, the head of state said: "You, please, shake up the State Control Committee and the government so that they could name all the facts, where the "great" figures, executives get 30-40 times higher wages than the average salesman and others. And then they run around the networks screaming, "Ah, the President ran over business!" They revolt. They want to raise these poor people up and make some kind of riot again
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All