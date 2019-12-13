Belarusian Central Election Commission: Accreditation for journalists to be issued for 2 years

Safety and control. The Central Election Commission will accredit journalists for 2 years. A resolution to this effect was passed at a meeting of the CEC.



Both national and foreign journalists could get accreditation. However, foreign journalists have to go through the same procedure at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Their accreditation can be also refused. The CEC explains it by the fact that there have been many examples in the past, when all the necessary conditions for work were created for foreign mass media, but they, in their turn, published articles with purposeful distortion of meaning.



At present everything is being done in Belarus to make the electoral system safe from attempts of external interference and pressure. For example, a center for work with the population and electoral process operates at the Academy of Administration under the President. During the courses, they are practicing emergency situations that may occur at the polling stations.

