3.77 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.30 BYN
CEC of Belarus to observe presidential election in Russia
The Central Election Commission of Belarus will take part in the observation of the presidential election in Russia, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Igor Karpenko said during a meeting with CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev, head of the CIS Observer Mission, BELTA reports.
"I plan to go as an observer to the elections in the Russian Federation. We are tentatively planning to leave for Russia on March 15," said Igor Karpenko.