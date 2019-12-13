CECs of Belarus and Russia sign agreement on cooperation

Central election commissions of Belarus and Russia signed an agreement on cooperation, BelTA informs.



Chairperson of Belarusian Central Election Commission Igor Karpenko and Chairperson of the Russian Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova signed the document. In fact, this is an updated agreement, since the parties already have a contractual relationship. However, signing of another agreement will allow us to bring the cooperation to a new level.



"The agreement provides for the exchange of information and cooperation in the analysis of legislative, regulatory and legal acts in the field of electoral law, the issue of expertise, the application in practice of electoral law, the study of each other's experience and, accordingly, clerkship. In addition, possible training of the bodies involved in the organization of election campaign. It broadens the opportunities and creates conditions for bringing the election campaigns to a new quality level", Igor Karpenko said.



The signing ceremony was held at the National Library in Minsk in the course of the Belarusian-Russian forum "Youth and Elections". The event is organized by the Central Election Commission and the Ministry of Education of Belarus.



Earlier on, during his visit to Moscow, Igor Karpenko invited his Russian colleagues, headed by the CEC chairman, to visit Belarus. Ella Pamfilova accepted the invitation. This is her first visit to our country.



