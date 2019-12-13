Belarusian CEC sends notifications to citizens about place and time of voting at referendum

The Central Commission has developed a sample message that the commission sends to citizens with information about the place and time of voting. This message contains not only information about the main day and time of voting, and the date of the referendum. It contains the information about the location of the commission, your polling station, the phone number of the polling station, in case it is necessary to contact the polling station commission. If a citizen cannot come to his/her polling station on the main voting day, he/she will be able to vote early between February 22 and 26.

Elena Baldovskaya, Secretary of the Central Commission for Elections and National Referendums