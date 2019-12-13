3.42 RUB
Belarusian CEC sends notifications to citizens about place and time of voting at referendum
The new version of the Constitution is a truly people's document. Belarusians have become its co-authors. Everyone could submit his/her proposals. The early voting will start on February 22. Today, the Central Commission for Elections and National Referenda sends notification about the place and time of voting.
The Central Commission has developed a sample message that the commission sends to citizens with information about the place and time of voting. This message contains not only information about the main day and time of voting, and the date of the referendum. It contains the information about the location of the commission, your polling station, the phone number of the polling station, in case it is necessary to contact the polling station commission. If a citizen cannot come to his/her polling station on the main voting day, he/she will be able to vote early between February 22 and 26.
