PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

CEC: The turnout at referendum as of 10 a.m. was 46.33%

Belarusians have been coming since early morning to dischargetheir civic duty. According to the CEC, as of 10 am, the turnout was 46.33%. Gomel, Mogilev and Vitebsk regions are in the top three. Brest, Minsk and Grodno regions are following the leader. In the capital, almost 38% of citizens have already voted. The polling stations will be open until 20:00.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All