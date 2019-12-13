3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
CEC: The turnout at referendum as of 10 a.m. was 46.33%
Belarusians have been coming since early morning to dischargetheir civic duty. According to the CEC, as of 10 am, the turnout was 46.33%. Gomel, Mogilev and Vitebsk regions are in the top three. Brest, Minsk and Grodno regions are following the leader. In the capital, almost 38% of citizens have already voted. The polling stations will be open until 20:00.
President
All
President of Belarus to attend World Climate Summit in Azerbaijan on November 11-12
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All