CEC: Draft law on amending Electoral Code will be submitted to parliament in the near future

The draft law "On Amendments to the Electoral Code of the Republic of Belarus" will soon be submitted to the Parliament, said chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus Igor Karpenko to the press on the sidelines of the Belarusian-Russian Forum "Youth and Elections," BelTA informs.



"It will soon be submitted to the House of Representatives. In any case, it has been recently approved it by the Central Election Commission," said Igor Karpenko.



The bill has undergone a public debate and takes into account the amendments to the Constitution.



"We are ready to work with the deputy corps, with the involvement of the public, including youth public associations, to work with this bill during the consideration in the first and second reading. In general, systematic work is underway. We hope that by the end of the year, at the beginning of the next year, this bill will be considered and adopted," added the head of the CEC.



