CEC going to improve legal culture of young people

The CEC is actively working to explain the proposed innovations of the Electoral Code. Special attention will be paid to the youth. Thus, it is planned to create a youth commission at the Central Electoral Commission, by the analogy of those working under the National Assembly and the local Councils of Deputies.



Voting rights issues will be more actively disseminated among the youth. Partially they are already studied at schools, as well as at universities. This is not enough. The topic of elections will be more actively included in the sphere of education. The details are outlined in the plan of activities to improve the legal culture of young people for next year (document signed between the CEC and the Ministry of Education). As it was noted the electoral system today requires concentration of attention not only of the state vertical but also of the civil society. The Single Voting Day, which will take place in 2024, changes the system of forming election commissions.



Igor Karpenko, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus:



"We, laying down the norms in the Electoral Code, are combining the work of district commissions for the elections of deputies to the House of Representatives, there are 110 of them, and they will also serve as district commissions for the elections of deputies to the regional and Minsk City Council of Deputies. All the other commissions will be formed by districts, and they will operate in the same way as during the usual elections. There are 110 constituency commissions, there are more than a dozen people who will be included in them.



Belarusians have actively got involved in shaping the legislative framework of the draft of the updated Electoral Code, the Belarusian Legal Forum, where the document is posted, as well as the Central Election Commission, do not stop fixing it. Proposals will be studied, after which the deputies will get involved in the consideration of the bill.



