On the sidelines of the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, Simon Tsipis, a researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS), shared his impressions of the forum. The expert was pleasantly surprised by the wide range of guests – from the Middle East, the Persian Gulf, Eastern Europe, Eurasia, and even Western Europe.

"The West has so far tried to make Belarus part of the problem. But today, this forum demonstrated that Belarus is becoming part of the solution, not the problem," Tsipis noted. According to him, the forum is gaining increasing importance and has the potential to become an arena for resolving not only Eurasian but also Middle Eastern conflicts.

The political scientist emphasized that Israel, a small state surrounded by less-than-friendly neighbors, cannot afford a major war. "We hope for dialogue," he said, recalling the peace agreements with Jordan and Egypt, as well as hopes for agreements with Lebanon and Syria. The Abraham Accords with the Gulf States also contributed to the settlement. "We have expertise we are willing to share," Tsipis added.

In his opinion, the Minsk platform is also of interest to Israel in the context of Iran, a key rival bordering the CSTO. Through this geographic corridor, Israel's national security issues are directly linked to the SCO and CSTO regions.

Commenting on Alexander Lukashenko's prediction of a quick end to the conflict in Ukraine, Tsipis cited several recent trends. First, Elon Musk slowed down the Starlink internet connection for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which prompted the Ukrainian side to negotiate in Oslo. Second, the Nordic countries – Sweden, Finland, and Norway – are trying to establish a separate channel of dialogue with Russia independent of Brussels. Third, the US election results demonstrated fatigue with external conflicts. "Trump admitted that the defeat was due to the war with Iran. I would add that the defeat was also due to the war in Eastern Europe," the expert said.

He predicts that direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may begin in the coming months. Europe is bursting at the seams, Scandinavian countries are breaking away from the common agenda, and domestic crises (including a leadership crisis in France) will lead to a reduction in aid to Kyiv. "Through technology, finance, economics, and military aid, these channels will gradually be disconnected, and the Ukrainian side will simply be forced to reach agreements with Moscow," Tsipis concluded. "And it's even possible that the Republic of Belarus will become the venue for one of the rounds of talks."