Ambassador Cui Qiming: China and Belarus achieved the best level of interaction in history in all areas

"All Weather Friendship" - this is how China describes its high level of partnership with Belarus.



This is not about climate change, but about the sustainability and effectiveness of our links in politics, diplomacy, economics, social development, and culture. Big joint projects will also survive the impact of a new type of virus epidemic. In addition, there is every opportunity to add more in the economic sphere by the end of the year.



This was discussed today at the Independence Palace during the meeting between the President and Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Cui Qiming. The joint fight against the epidemic was discussed as well - the countries enrich each other's experience and show the world the main thesis - the virus can be defeated if you work correctly, accurately and coherently - without panic.



Today the Foreign Ministry is considering the visit of Chairman Xi Jinping to Belarus.



Such visits traditionally lay the foundation for new projects. In particular, the meeting today mentioned the stadium and the pool. Both facilities are national in scope, but are being built for future competitions of the highest international level.



There are already 59 large enterprises with Chinese participation, the economic influence of the Park in the region is constantly growing. We have recently completed the second phase of social housing construction and put it into operation. The next big project will be the construction of the National Football Stadium and the Swimming Pool according to high international standards. We will continue to support each other's indigenous national interests.



