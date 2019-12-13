Floral themed compositions decorate Minsk

The capital is decorated with apple twigs, colorful ribbons and number 75 in different interpretations on the eve of May 9. Compositions are made of tulips, crocuses, hyacinths.



Minsk seems to be filled with spring atmosphere Tulips, hyacinths, crocuses bloom on the streets and avenues. New floral compositions will appear at the intersection of Orlovskaya Street and Independence Avenue, along Dzerzhinsky Avenue. Designers created colored ribbonswith buds in Victory Park. The flowers have been grown in greenhouses since January and now 2000 of them liven up the capital.



Sculptures of flowers, multi-colored pots have been also installed. Among the floristic trends is a combination of cereals and flowers.



