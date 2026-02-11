Turchin: Technological sovereignty is a critical issue that must be addressed by all together

Technological sovereignty is a critical issue that must be addressed by all together. Prime Minister Alexander Turchin announced this today at the "Technological Sovereignty: IT Resources for Industry" forum at the High-Tech Park. He noted that the results of HTP companies' work are impressive. It is important that mechanical engineering and IT companies achieve the necessary synergy and produce the products needed in Belarus and internationally. Therefore, the HTP plays a major role. The Park must attract and cultivate these companies, and the real sector must implement these developments at its enterprises.

Anna Ryabova, Head of the HTP Supervisory Board Secretariat:

"Precision welding and precision metalworking are probably the most common. Many of our organizations say that our youth have grown up, we have trained them well, and there is no longer much desire to pursue professions where the working conditions are difficult and not very favorable. A robot is certainly more cost-effective and more efficient. This means, in addition, there are high-tech developments that benefit the optical industry, including remote geometry measurements of any object."

She cited the example of a project with Belarusian Railways, which remotely assesses the geometric parameters of a moving train (passages that previously required a human to check that everything was in order) without reducing speed. All parameters are assessed and conclusions are provided.

Sergey Lesin, General Director of BELAZ OJSC, the managing company of BELAZ-Holding:

"We, of course, monitor the trends currently emerging in the market and are working to improve the operational efficiency of our equipment, working to increase the profits of our customers, who ultimately come to us for new equipment. The IT solution we offer today—autonomous, unmanned dump trucks—is truly delivering results for our customers."