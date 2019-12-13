PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Tourist flow from China to Belarus to decrease due to coronavirus

The Belarusian travel agencies and educational companies have suspended their programs with China because of coronavirus for an indefinite period. And the big projects that were planned for this year will be put off. And as it became known, the Belarusian tourists evacuated from China by Russian airlines will be temporarily placed in Tyumen Region, where they will be under quarantine for 14 days.

