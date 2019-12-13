"There's no shooting here, there's water, it's quiet" - children from Donbass come to Belarus to improve their health

Belarus has always been known for its hospitality. More than once we have lent a helping hand to those in need. For many years our country accepts children from Donbass for recuperation. On September 5, the children aged 6-15 from low-income families, families with the loss of breadwinner, orphans and victims of war arrived on the platform of Minsk railway station with the support of Alexei Talay Foundation. They will spend their Belarusian vacations in a children's health camp "Dubrava", where within 16 days tutors, psychologists and just good magicians will do everything to fill their childhood with only bright positive emotions.



Olga Volkova, director of the Donetsk public organization for children with disabilities "Dolphin":



"The city is being shelled, we can't even move around because shells are flying absolutely everywhere. It was impossible to go out on the streets, there were deaths of both children and adults. So it is impossible to work in such conditions, but for the sake of children we did everything possible and impossible. "



Dmitry Kazakov, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Alexei TalayFoundation:



"There will be a very extensive program: dances, discos, there will be some contests, quizzes. Children will like it very much. Also we want to take them to Zhirovichsky Church. "



Tomorrow the next group of 200 will arrive. In total, 1,050 children will have a recreation during the Belarusian vacation.



