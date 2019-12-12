Belteleradiocompany becomes laureate at "Energy of bright victories"

The creative team of Belteleradiocompany became a laureate in several categories of the republican contest "Energy of Bright Victories" at once. It was held among sports journalists for the best coverage of the training and participation of Belarusian athletes in the II European Games. The TV News Agency was noted for the program cycle "II European Games. Information Channel" - daytime and evening. Belarus 5 represented by director Pavel Bulatsky was awarded for popularizing basketball three by three and judo. The staff of the largest media holding in Belarus was awarded the gratitude of the Prime Minister of Belarus for covering the main multisport event of Europe in the past year.



The Instagram account of the Sport-ATN TV News Agency, which was specially created for the II European Games was awarded a special prize of the Belarusian Basketball Federation and the Belarusian Association of Sports Press.



