3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belteleradiocompany becomes laureate at "Energy of bright victories"
The creative team of Belteleradiocompany became a laureate in several categories of the republican contest "Energy of Bright Victories" at once. It was held among sports journalists for the best coverage of the training and participation of Belarusian athletes in the II European Games. The TV News Agency was noted for the program cycle "II European Games. Information Channel" - daytime and evening. Belarus 5 represented by director Pavel Bulatsky was awarded for popularizing basketball three by three and judo. The staff of the largest media holding in Belarus was awarded the gratitude of the Prime Minister of Belarus for covering the main multisport event of Europe in the past year.
The Instagram account of the Sport-ATN TV News Agency, which was specially created for the II European Games was awarded a special prize of the Belarusian Basketball Federation and the Belarusian Association of Sports Press.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All