Two CSTO Exercises to be Held in Belarus in 2026
Text by:Editorial office news.by
This year, two military exercises under the auspices of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Belarus, as announced during a briefing by the Organization's Joint Staff. Summarizing the results of joint training, it was noted that geopolitical tensions were growing, and the situation in the collective security regions remained unsettled.
The main objective remained unchanged: maintaining a high level of readiness for the Collective Forces to respond to any threats. According to the approved plan for 2026, 60 events are scheduled in Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Belarus. Our training grounds will host maneuvers with peacekeeping forces, "Indestructible Brotherhood," and the special exercise "Barrier."