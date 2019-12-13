Belarus adopts balanced position on coronavirus control

Today is exactly two months since China first announced the outbreak of a new virus. It happened just on New Year's Eve. During this time, coronavirus came to all continents (except Antarctica). A month later, WHO recognized an outbreak of emergency of international importance, and China then reduced the level of threat, then raised it again.



But panic is not worth it. And this is the principal position of the World Health Organization. And all measures should be directed to strengthening control and effective identification, and treatment of patients.



Today there are already three patients with suspected coronavirus in Belarusian hospitals, though they have no obvious signs of illness. The Ministry of Health openly declared the imported infection in the country, notes the European Bureau.



