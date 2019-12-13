Belarusians have gold in "Sniper Frontier" competition

Belarusian snipers took gold in the international competition "Sniper Frontier"! One of the stages of the International Army Games-2020 ended near Brest. According to the results of 4 stages of the competition, our team is the best! The second place is taken by Uzbekistan. Russia holds third place. The participants competed in the "Sniper Biathlon", where the representatives of Uzbekistan proved to be the most accurate. This helped them to become the second in the final standings. This test was decisive in the final distribution of places for the entire competition.



Servicemen from 7 countries demonstrated their forces at Brest training ground. The teams represented Armenia, Vietnam, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

