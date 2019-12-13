Belarusian border guards observe professional holiday

Today the Belarusian border guards have a professional holiday. One of the main tasks of the department is the suppression of smuggling attempts. Since the beginning of the year, border guards seized almost 3 kilograms of drugs and psychotropic substances, and also detained 68 violators of the state border. Illegal movements of valuables for over a million rubles have been identified. And these are just some of the results of the work of fighters in green caps. Solemn events will be held throughout the country. According to tradition, on the Border Guard Day, officers will lay flowers at the monument on Victory Square in the capital, and then they will go to the Island of Courage and Sorrow to honor the memory of internationalist warriors