Belarusian virologists have all possibilities to detect Omicron

Belarusian virologists have all possibilities to detect a new variant of coronavirus Omicron. We are currently checking the bio-materials from patients coming from abroad. According to the WHO, the currently available vaccines are able to protect from severe course of the disease and fatal outcome even in case of infection with new strain. In Belarus, over 3.5 million people have already received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and over 200 000 of them were fully vaccinated.