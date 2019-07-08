Veterans of Great Patriotic War and heirs of victory meet at Barrow of Friendship

The 60th jubilee (60th) meeting was held at the junction of the borders of Belarus, Russia and Latvia. Veterans of the Great Patriotic War and the heirs of victory gathered by the Barrow of Friendship. It was erected in memory of the joint struggle with the enemy. During the celebration, a solemn ceremony of laying wreaths took place, the memory of the heroes was honored with a moment of silence, and a prayer service was held in the chapel of Sergius of Radonezh. Also, a partisan village was recreated on the territory of the memorial.



Nikolai Sherstnev, chairman of Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee: "There are not many veterans left, but it’s good that their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are here."