Marina Vasilevskaya and Oleg Novitsky undergo post-flight rehabilitation in Star City

Belarus has confirmed the status of a space power. The first female cosmonaut of Belarus has returned to Earth.

The flight of Marina Vasilevskaya is a huge step in the development of domestic cosmonautics. It became possible thanks to the agreements at the highest level.

Now Marina Vasilevskaya and Oleg Novitsky have post-flight rehabilitation. The night before they arrived at the Star City preventorium, where they were met not only by doctors, but also by relatives, friends, representatives of Roscosmos, the Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the Union State and diplomats. The daily physical procedures, walks in the fresh air, sound sleep and a quiet schedule under the supervision of doctors are waiting for the cosmonauts in the coming days. All this is necessary for the muscles of the body to adapt more quickly to the earth's gravity and recover from weightlessness.

Vasily Tsibliev, advisor to the head of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Center: