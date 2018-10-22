PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Requiem meeting in memory of Minsk ghetto held at Yama memorial complex

The tragedy of the people and the world. Today Belarus marks the 75th anniversary of the destruction of Minsk ghetto. Among the four hundred places of forced Jewish settlements, organized by the Nazis on our lands, the isolation of Jews in Minsk is known as one of the most brutal. For two, about a hundred thousand representatives of Jewish nationality from Belarus and Europe were tortured and killed here. After the liquidation of Minsk ghetto, many of its prisoners were sent to Nazi concentration camps in Poland, Germany and Austria.

A special program was dedicated to the mournful date featuring exhibitions and excursions. Today, the memorial complex" Yama" hosts a requiem meeting. The tragedy and the lesson of the Holocaust will be discussed at the thematic round table in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The culmination of the commemorative events will be a reception in honor of former ghetto prisoners and the Righteous Among the Nations.

