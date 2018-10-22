3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Requiem meeting in memory of Minsk ghetto held at Yama memorial complex
The tragedy of the people and the world. Today Belarus marks the 75th anniversary of the destruction of Minsk ghetto. Among the four hundred places of forced Jewish settlements, organized by the Nazis on our lands, the isolation of Jews in Minsk is known as one of the most brutal. For two, about a hundred thousand representatives of Jewish nationality from Belarus and Europe were tortured and killed here. After the liquidation of Minsk ghetto, many of its prisoners were sent to Nazi concentration camps in Poland, Germany and Austria.
A special program was dedicated to the mournful date featuring exhibitions and excursions. Today, the memorial complex" Yama" hosts a requiem meeting. The tragedy and the lesson of the Holocaust will be discussed at the thematic round table in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The culmination of the commemorative events will be a reception in honor of former ghetto prisoners and the Righteous Among the Nations.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All