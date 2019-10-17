Minsk ties links with another twin city, Turkish Eskisehir

Minsk will have another twin-city, Turkish Eskisehir, which is a home to 1 million people. The agreement is planned to be signed during the visit of Minsk delegation to Turkey. This city has enterprises on mechanical engineering, and plants for manufacture of home appliances, building materials and ceramics. Eskisehir is one of the top ten safest cities in the world.



In total, Minsk has signed twenty-nine agreements with its twin cities including Turkish Ankara and Gaziantep.



