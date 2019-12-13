PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
People express dissatisfaction with monstrous policy of Vilnius at Lithuanian Embassy in Grodno

Stop violence against refugees. Today, partial Belarusians came to the Lithuanian consulate in Grodno with such a demand.

We want Lithuania to stop violence against people who don't deserve it. Lithuania today is a collective image of the West and Europe. If you have your European values, if you have humanity, decency, you have to think about how to solve the crisis, not how to kill people.The indignant Belarusians also came to the Lithuanian embassy in Minsk to express their dissatisfaction with the monstrous policy of Vilnius.
