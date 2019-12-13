Orthodox Christians celebrate Maundy Thursday

Today the Orthodox believers observe Maundy Thursday. According to the Gospel, on this day Jesus gathered his disciples for the Last Supper, washed the gathered feet and shared bread and wine with them. Modern priests traditionally repeat the rite - today all Orthodox churches hold services. The Divine Liturgy in the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Minsk was headed by Metropolitan Veniamin. This Thursday is also called Clean Thursday because people bring order to their houses on this day, clean up, as well as start baking cakes and dyeing eggs.