Orthodox believers observe Lent

Orthodox believers begin Lent. It is the longest and strictest fasting in terms of restrictions, for example, you can't eat food of animal origin. At the same time not only physical but also spiritual work is important, i.e. repentance and self-improvement.

The duration of Lent is 48 days. Immediately after its completion on May 2, there will come Easter, the main holiday of the Christian calendar.

