3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Orthodox believers observe Lent
Orthodox believers begin Lent. It is the longest and strictest fasting in terms of restrictions, for example, you can't eat food of animal origin. At the same time not only physical but also spiritual work is important, i.e. repentance and self-improvement.
The duration of Lent is 48 days. Immediately after its completion on May 2, there will come Easter, the main holiday of the Christian calendar.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All