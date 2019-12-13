Orthodox Christians have most mournful day of Great Week

All churches on May 3 remember the condemnation to death of Jesus Christ, his suffering on the cross and crucifixion. The culmination of services on this day is Great Vespers and the removal of the Shroud. This is an embroidered cloth on which the Savior is depicted lying in the tomb. The Shroud is taken out of the altar and placed in the center of the temple, with the Gospel placed in its middle. The worshippers come to this specially decorated place of worship with flowers.