Today, Orthodox believers celebrate Epiphany Eve. Preparations are being made for Epiphany. The church celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River. In all Orthodox churches today and tomorrow, a great blessing of water is performed. Water in churches and open sources is blessed. Minsk has 3 sites with hot tubs on Lake Komsomolskoye, Drozdy and Tsnyanskoye reservoir. Anyone can get it from 6 pm. The hot tubs will work until January 20.