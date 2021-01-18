3.74 BYN
2.89 BYN
3.37 BYN
Orthodox believers celebrate Epiphany Eve
Today, Orthodox believers celebrate Epiphany Eve. Preparations are being made for Epiphany. The church celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River. In all Orthodox churches today and tomorrow, a great blessing of water is performed. Water in churches and open sources is blessed. Minsk has 3 sites with hot tubs on Lake Komsomolskoye, Drozdy and Tsnyanskoye reservoir. Anyone can get it from 6 pm. The hot tubs will work until January 20.