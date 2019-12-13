Orthodox believers begin Great Lent

Orthodox believers have begun the Great Lent: the longest and strictest. It will last 7 weeks and will end on May 5 with the celebration of the Resurrection of Christ. During Lent it is customary to refuse from entertainment and to observe moderation in food. Spiritual work on oneself is also important. The deep essence of fasting is that a person should be elevated morally, purify his soul, cultivate love and mercy for other people.