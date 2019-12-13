PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Union State has 23 joint projects on import substitution with investments of 105 billion Russian rubles

The issue of import substitution is especially relevant for the Union State today! This was announced at the meeting of Deputy Prime Ministers of the two countries Petr Parkhomchik and Victoria Abramchenko.

There are 23 joint projects with investments of 105 billion Russian rubles underway. They are aimed at ensuring that the allied industry is no longer dependent on foreign components. We are also building strategic facilities together.

As for the housing and utilities sector, we are also ready to share modern water treatment technologies. We continue to increase supplies of machinery. The Russian side liked our forestry machines and our approach to forestry in general. A roadmap for cooperation in this area should be prepared in the first quarter of next year.

