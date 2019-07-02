Dress rehearsal of parade takes place near stele Minsk - Hero-City

By tradition, Belarus will mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation with a parade. More than five thousand servicemen, more than 280 military vehicles, and about fifty planes and helicopters will take part in it.



By tradition, the cadets of Minsk Suvorov Military School led the foot column. The air parade will be opened by three Mi-8 helicopters with the flags of Belarus, the Air Force and the Air Defense. The performance of the guard of honor crowned the dress rehearsal.