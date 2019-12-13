3.40 RUB
.Your President is a true man!" - Dzheentayev, film director from Kyrzyzysk, about patriotic education in Belarus
XI International Festival "Eternal Flame" in Volgograd brought together participants from 310 points of Russia and a dozen other countries, those who understand how important it is to remember and convey the historical truth about the Great Patriotic War.
The author and film director Usen Dzheentaev picked up a camera at age 20 and did not part with it for half a century. He has 167 films to his credit. He is a cameraman, director and author. We address a question to the master - what does he has in common with the theme of the Great Patriotic War for many years? And why is there a certain nostalgia for Soviet times in his works?
Usen Dzheentaev, author and director of "Kyrgyztelefilm" studio:
“The war theme is close to me, because my father was a war veteran. In 1943 he got a Communist Party ticket right in the trench, a hundred grams, and went on the attack - for the Motherland, for Stalin. You see, people were of a completely different formation. In the Soviet Union we had some kind of ideology. And now, when we scattered, you have patriotic education in your republic, your President is a real man!
Belarus, indeed, has a special approach to upbringing of patriots and preservation of historical memory. They have been sparing the veterans' nerves for too long, they gave information to the schoolchildren in doses. More and more about heroes and deeds, rather than about the horrors of war. At some point they calmed down, saying that everything was OK, the sky was peaceful. But the year 2020, with the attempted blitzkrieg in the country, revealed the shortcomings, including in the upbringing of young people.
