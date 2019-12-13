Military exercises held near western borders of Belarus

Belarusian troops continue checking their combat readiness. The military maneuvers are underway at Gozhsky training ground. According to the plan of the exercise, an illegal gang crossed our state border. The task of the servicemen is to repel the attack and stop the invasion of the conditional enemy at the training grounds near the Lithuanian border. Motorized riflemen, tank crews and artillerymen practice elements of defensive combat with a counter-attack. This training is a preparatory stage for the joint Belarusian-Russian exercise Zapad-2021.