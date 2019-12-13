The EU is in no hurry to allocate the promised 146 million euros to Poland for hosting Ukrainian refugees. Poland, of course, does not like it. It certainly knows how to count money, but appetite comes with food: official Warsaw started speaking not about millions, but billions of euros. That said, ordinary Poles are against dependents and send them home to work and fight.

But Zelensky and Duda have a slightly different scenario for the development of relations between Kiev and Warsaw. Ksenia Lebedeva is going to cover the topic.

The Western coalition is playing Ukraine like a card. The fact that the plan to transfer a part of Ukraine to Poland existed before the start of Russia's military special operation in the territory of "independent" Ukraine is escalating from a theory to an indisputable fact. NATO believed that Russia would destroy the decision-making centers in Kiev in the first days, which should have been a trigger for the Rzeczpospolita to act further and realize its long-held dream of taking over the West of Ukraine. It is not for nothing that Western embassies were urgently transferred from Kiev to Lviv. But all Russian forces were concentrated in Donbass and the road to Kiev stretched out. Although Kiev was not the main goal in this whole story. Therefore, the plan was violated only for the Yellow-Blue support group. The Polish scenario has been postponed. Until the moment it became clear that Russian troops are successfully denazifying and disarming the East, and that Russia is there for good and long. Polish President Andrzej Duda hurries to Kiev, where he speaks at the Rada, saying that the whole past history of the Volynia massacre, the Ukrainian-Polish war over the western part of present-day Ukraine are all the tricks of the Russians, and that they have always been brothers.





All this really serves only foreign interests, for example, the UK, as well as the United States. Long before Duda's arrival in Kiev and his words in Warsaw on the abolition of borders, such a proposal was made by Zelensky. Duda, if you look at the causal relationships, only repeated it. Zelensky's unprecedented moves to integrate Ukraine with Poland, in fact the abolition of the border, is a turning point. The plan, ready from the very beginning, has been updated.

Listen, who decided that the story of the Volynia massacre has become obsolete? Zelensky? Didn't Ukrainians slaughter Poles in 1943? If you look back in history, there was a lot going on, which makes the hair stand up on the back of one's neck. Did Ukrofuhrer Zelensky decide to cross out everything and start Ukrainian-Polish relations from scratch? And Duda also echoed him, talking about a new union, so to speak, a treaty that would actually unite the two countries and equalize the rights of citizens. This is what the Poles, whose ancestors learned the Volynia massacre firsthand.

As a descendant of a man who was killed in Volynia by the Banderites, like many other Poles, simply for being Polish, I am offended by these words. And today it is the policy of the President and the ruling party to turn a blind eye to history.

- Every nation should have its own country. History has already been written with tragedies and conflicts by those who tried to unite peoples within one country. This is impossible because we are now in the 21st century. But if someone decides that it is possible that within Poland there will be a multimillion national minority of Ukraine, Poland will be torn apart by internal contradictions and conflicts. Come to your senses!

And here's what citizens think on the streets of Poland...

Return to your jobs.

Look at Banderites standing in helmets.

Return to your jobs.

I will not talk to Banderites at all.

I don't know... and I don't want to know - go home and go to your jobs.

You are not ashamed to stand with this Nazi, you are not ashamed.

Our politicians have apparently forgotten what colors are on our Polish flag. We'll remind them this time. Our flag is white and red.

The Poles are shouting: let's remind our government what color our flag is. It is red and white. Probably the government itself is already looking towards yellow-blue.

And why do they drive Ukrainians to work and fight for their country? Probably, this is because they love the "fraternal" people very much. By the way, they decided to forget and hammer the last nail in the coffin of historical events between Ukraine and Poland in the following way:

I will now read you a tweet from the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister Michal Dworczyk.

"Today, at the Cemetery of the Lviv Eaglets, the lion statues guarding the entrance to the necropolis were unveiled, which is symbolic for Poles. We thank the Ukrainian authorities for this important gesture for Poland. Long live Poland, long live Ukraine!"

To understand what this means, and why so much has been said to stop blaming each other for historical memory... The Poles, who fought in 1918-1919 for Lviv during the Polish-Ukrainian War in the battles against the units of the West Ukrainian People's Republic, are buried in this cemetery.

Against this backdrop, while Zelensky is selling out Western Ukraine, Kuleba does not know what to do, but sees one way - to throw himself into the arms of Russia.