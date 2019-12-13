EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarus about to finish harvesting season

Farmers have already harvested more than 6 million tons of grain. Over 70% of crops are removed. A great help is rendered by good weather and of course the well-coordinated work in the fields.

The harvest this year can reach 10.5 million tons of grain. All the forces are mobilized. Time, quality, technology must be observed strictly to gather the harvest without loss. Among the leaders of the harvesting are Minsk, Brest and Grodno regions.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All