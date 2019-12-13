Belarus about to finish harvesting season

Farmers have already harvested more than 6 million tons of grain. Over 70% of crops are removed. A great help is rendered by good weather and of course the well-coordinated work in the fields.



The harvest this year can reach 10.5 million tons of grain. All the forces are mobilized. Time, quality, technology must be observed strictly to gather the harvest without loss. Among the leaders of the harvesting are Minsk, Brest and Grodno regions.



