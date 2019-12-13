EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Harvesting 2021: Belarusian crop weighs 6 243 000 tons of grain

The crop of 2021 weighs 6 243 000 tons. A few hectares remain to be harvested.

3 % of the area to be threshed. Brest Region needs to work on the flooded areas, where the agricultural technician cannot enter. The farmers started harvesting millet, haylage, and also remove burnt areas of corn for fodder.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All