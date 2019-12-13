Losses of transport industry in Belarus amount to almost 350 million rubles

In Belarus, losses to the transport industry due to the pandemic amounted to almost 350 million rubles. This was announced by the Minister of Transport and Communications. The passenger sector was most affected, in particular, Belavia, Minsk National Airport, and road transport, which carried out international transportation.



The railway communication between Minsk and Moscow is resumed from today. Also this week 5 flights of Belavia and Aeroflot airlines will be launched.