Pupils of Gymnasium No 75 in Minsk recreate pre-war Khatyn
The pupils of Gymnasium No 75 of Minsk have recreated pre-war Khatyn for Victory Day. The base of the model is a fragment of a map dating back to 1939. Dwelling houses and outbuildings, borders of yards and location of streets were reconstructed with the highest possible degree of historic accuracy. The young researchers studied newspaper clippings, video clips and old photographs.
Konstantin Yeromenko, student at Gymnasium No 75 in Minsk:
I worked on the church, the cemetery. I had to search a lot of information, based not only on the model, but also look at churches in Logoisk District to understand how they were built. The church itself is made of paper, cardboard, and other materials that you can find at home.
You can restore a church, you can restore houses, you can restore any architectural monument. You cannot bring back to life the burned people, we can only remember them. The presentation of the project was timed to coincide with the Great Victory Day. The layout was added to the photo-documentary exhibition of the memorial complex
