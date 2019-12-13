3.42 RUB
Over 400 companies from 16 countries take part in Belagro-2021 exhibition
Large-scale agricultural forum Belagro is opening in the Great Stone Industrial Park. This year the exhibition brought together 410 companies from 16 countries. The latest samples of equipment and innovative technologies in the agro-industrial complex, as well as IT solutions for agriculture are presented.
