Participant of August riots in Minsk sentenced to 6 years in prison

6 years in prison for participating in mass riots. On the night of August 9, the defendant participated in mass riots, which were accompanied by violence, outrages and destruction of property, they threw stones at police officers and their special vehicles, and also blocked the movement of cars, including public transport. As a result - a guilty verdict. It has not yet entered into legal force and can be appealed and contested.

