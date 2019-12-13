3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Participant of August riots in Minsk sentenced to 6 years in prison
6 years in prison for participating in mass riots. On the night of August 9, the defendant participated in mass riots, which were accompanied by violence, outrages and destruction of property, they threw stones at police officers and their special vehicles, and also blocked the movement of cars, including public transport. As a result - a guilty verdict. It has not yet entered into legal force and can be appealed and contested.
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
