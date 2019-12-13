3.42 RUB
Participants of For United Belarus rally landscape Sevastopolsky Park
The event has brought together the people who stand for peace and prosperity in Belarus. The drivers proceeded from Lebyazhy aqua park along Pobeditelei Avenue. At the end of the route they took part in landscaping of Sevastopolsky Park, cleaned the rubbish and planted trees. All of them carried red and green flags. This was a good opportunity to express their civil position. This week the column will move along new routes.
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
