Two regions of Belarus today joined their aspirations in a large-scale rally "For United Belarus". The convoy started from Mogilev and drove through Dovsk to Gomel. On the way to Gomel they were joined by other like-minded people, about 200 cars. Their route includes 5 key points, all of which preserve the history of our country. Today, the participants will cross a total of 420 kilometres. By the way, preparation for such a large-scale rally took a month.

