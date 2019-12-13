PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Members of Everest expedition present President with Belarusian flag

Exhibitions, fairs, festive concerts and entertainment venues opened on the Mound of Glory in the afternoon. The organizers assure that on the Independence Day everyone will be able to find something to do with their interests.


The members of the expedition to Everest, who hoisted the national flag on top, presented it to the President today on the Independence Day. This is just a small fragment of the large-scale events here at the Mound of Glory. Military equipment in the open air, master classes, museum art platform are available.


Guests are invited to take part in the action for the manufacture of paper cranes. And as the organizers told us at the end of the action, all the participants collectively wish Belarus to be prosperous, peaceful and independent country.

